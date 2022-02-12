In Brian Flores' lawsuit, where are the white players and coaches? | Opinion

In February for Black History Month, USA TODAY Sports is publishing the series 28 Black Stories in 28 Days. We examine the issues, challenges and opportunities Black athletes and sports officials continue to face after the nation’s reckoning on race two years ago.

Before Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers became, well, all weird, he was one of the few white players who publicly and forcefully supported Colin Kaepernick and the entire Black Lives Matter movement. He spoke particularly loudly after the murder of George Floyd two years ago.

“My opinion is that social justice and social inequality is an issue,” Rodgers said. “I stand with my teammates in the belief that real change needs to happen.”

“Again, I think that goes to a systematic problem that needs to be addressed at some point,” he added. “There’s antiquated laws that are prejudicial against people of color in this state. I think the governor and the folks at the Capitol need to take a hard look at some of those systems that are in place.”

Rodgers speaking out was both remarkable and sad. Remarkable, because he was one of the few white players, especially stars, to publicly back Kaepernick and the protest moment. Sad, because he was one of the few white players, especially stars, to publicly back Kaepernick and the protest moment.

Maybe things would have been different for Kaepernick had more white players been vocal.

This leads to the lawsuit from former Miami coach Brian Flores against the NFL, and a pertinent question: Where are the white stars, and white coaches, publicly supporting Flores the way Rodgers did Kaepernick and Black players?

To be particularly blunt: where are the white coaches?

If the problem of the lack of Black coaches in the NFL is ever going to be fixed, solving it shouldn't solely be on the shoulders of Black coaches.

They will need help from their white counterparts, and thus far, the vast majority of support comes from Black current and former players, including Patriots players Devin and Jason McCourty, Saints receiver Michael Thomas, and Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin, among others.

Black players fueled the Kaepernick protest movement in the NFL and did so almost entirely by themselves.

Flores, at least for the moment, is doing the same when trying to fix the systemic racism in coaching.

But there's something more white coaches, who agree with Flores' mission, can do besides just offer verbal support.

They can do what Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians has done, which is hire coaches of color at the coordinator position like offensive assistant Byron Leftwich. Arians also hired women coaches.

Arians doesn't just talk about equity. He lives it.

More white coaches can back Flores with action by diversifying their staffs. Talk is important, but even with Rodgers doing the right thing, Kaepernick is still banned from the NFL. Talk didn't help Kaepernick.

After the Super Bowl, for example, Rams coach Sean McVay could replace departing offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell with Black assistant Thomas Brown, who is the running backs coach/assistant head coach, and is also highly qualified for the job.

None of this means white coaches or players have to agree with Flores. It's likely some don't. Yet if they do, why aren't they publicly backing Flores? That's the absolute minimum they can do.

They may be understandably nervous, and worried that taking a stand could cost them their careers, but what do they think will happen to Flores? It's likely his coaching career in the NFL is over. The same way Kaepernick's NFL career died.

Flores has been portrayed as a hypocrite for hiring an alleged all-white firm while suing the league for discriminating against Black coaches. Is this a valid point? It's debatable. What does it have to do with the legitimacy of Flores' case? Absolutely nothing.

What's most important is that Flores' suit has merit. It could succeed but it needs one important thing for that to happen.

He needs help from his white counterparts.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brian Flores lawsuit: Where are the white players and coaches?