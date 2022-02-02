Brian Flores’ lawsuit against NFL cites Cardinals’ firing of Steve Wilks as double standard

“Double Standard” Treatment of Steve Wilks

In 2018, the Arizona Cardinals hired Steve Wilks, a longtime NFL coach for several franchises. He led the team to a disappointing 3-13 record in his first season.

However, it was his first season, and he was not given any time to develop the team or culture and he was stuck with numerous burdens not of his own making—he had a rookie quarterback in Josh Rosen (9th pick), the team GM (Steve Keim) was suspended for five weeks following a DUI during training camp and the Cardinals had numerous injuries to key players. Mr. Keim, a white GM, kept his job, but Mr. Wilks was fired.

The next Head Coach, Kliff Kingsbury, went 5-10 in his first year with Kyler Murray as a rookie quarterback (first pick), and he retained his job and was given time to improve.