Brian Flores knows 'exactly' who Kyle Juszczyk is, despite tough pronunciation

Dolphins' Flores has tough time pronouncing Juszczyk's name

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores was very clear that he has a ton of respect for Kyle Juszczyk, even though he didn’t know how to pronounce the fullback's last name.

Preparing for the 49ers' run scheme is a tough challenge for Flores. He spoke to local Bay Area media on Wednesday and detailed the complexities and nuances that his defense will have to face on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

Flores specifically mentioned needing to pay attention to how Kyle Shanahan uses his fullback, but he was unsure about one thing: How to pronounce Juszczyk’s last name.

“The fullback, Kyle, I don’t want to butcher his last name, I’m working on it,” Flores said. “I don’t want to butcher it. He’s a very good player. He does a good job. Can one of you guys help me?"

After learning the correct pronunciation, Flores went on to discuss how Shanahan “uses multiples.” He explained that players can be used at different positions and in a variety of ways, which can be difficult for a defense to prepare for.

Shanahan dialing up jet sweeps for Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle are just a few examples of why defenses need to stay on their toes. Flores was very complimentary of the productivity of the 49ers' offense, especially on the ground.

“Their run game has been in the upper echelon of the league the last few years I would say,” Flores said. “They make it hard to get defenses aligned and they create angles very well.”

Flores added that his defense needs to be disciplined on Sunday, and that all 11 players must stay on their assignments and play team ball to match up with the 49ers' offense.

Before Flores departed the video conference call, he stressed one more thing.

“Juszczyk,” Flores confirmed, perfectly pronouncing the fullback’s name. “Please don’t take that the wrong way. I don’t want to see, ‘This guy doesn’t know his name.’ I know exactly who this guy is. There’s no disrespect or malice there. He’s a very good player.”

