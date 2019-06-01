Brian Flores: Josh Rosen has “a lot to learn” in Dolphins’ offense

In the Dolphins’ quarterback competition, Ryan Fitzpatrick may have one early advantage based on the fact that he has been around the block so many times that he has a proven track record of picking up new offenses. Josh Rosen still needs to prove he can do it.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores alluded to that this week, saying that Rosen is looking good in Organized Team Activities but also has a lot of room to improve.

“He’s smart,” Flores said, via the Palm Beach Post. “He’s got a big arm. He’s talented. He’s got some leadership ability. But he’s got a lot to learn. There’s no doubt about that. This offense, it’s not an easy one to learn. There’s something new every day. He’s improving, he’s getting better every day. I like that.”

Whether Rosen can learn what he has to learn in time to beat out Fitzpatrick when the starting quarterback is named in three months remains to be seen.