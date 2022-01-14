Brian Flores interviewing with Bears Friday

Brian Flores lost his job to start the week and he’ll be interviewing for another one as it comes to an end.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Flores is interviewing with the Bears for their head coaching vacancy on Friday. Flores was fired by the Dolphins on Monday after three seasons as their head coach.

Flores went 24-25 to during his three years in Miami while the Bears were 22-27 under Matt Nagy during the same span. Word out of Miami was that Flores did not mesh well with General Manager Chris Grier and others in the organization, but it is not known who he will be working with in Chicago as they’re currently in the market for a General Manager to replace Ryan Pace.

Saints assistant G.M. Jeff Ireland is next up on the interview list for that job and his meeting with the Bears is also scheduled for Friday.

