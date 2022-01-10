After firing Brian Flores as the team’s head coach on Monday, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross told reporters that he didn’t think they were “working well as an organization” with Flores in the fold.

General Manager Chris Grier did not get fired, so it’s clear Ross didn’t think wholesale changes were needed in order for the team to begin working better. In a statement provided to ESPN following his departure, Flores didn’t mention either man by name and didn’t mention anything about how things were working inside the organization.

Flores did thank players, coaches, and the team’s support staff for their work over the last three seasons.

“I want to thank the Miami Dolphins organization for the opportunity to be the head coach of this team for the last three seasons,” Flores said. “It was an honor to represent the franchise and lead this group of men. I am grateful most of all for the players, coaches and support staff who gave everything they had on a daily basis to help us win games. They deserve the credit for any success on the field, and it was the honor of a lifetime for me to go to work with them every day.”

“I have always believed that leadership is really about service, and I did my best to serve the player, the staff and the organization every day. I believe in this team and will always value the relationships my family and I made here.”

Flores guided the Dolphins to a 19-14 record over the last two years and it would not come as a surprise to see his name surface on interview lists for the other head coaching openings around the league.

Brian Flores: Honor of a lifetime to work with Dolphins players, coaches and staff originally appeared on Pro Football Talk