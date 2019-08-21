Brian Flores hints Josh Rosen won't be Dolphins starter: 'Sometimes guys are not ready'

The Miami Dolphins may lean toward experience over youth at quarterback. Dolphins coach Brian Flores may have indicated Ryan Fitzpatrick has the edge over Josh Rosen on Tuesday when talking about how he views the position.

Specifically, Flores spoke about the value of a young quarterback sitting behind an older veteran, according to the Sun Sentinel.

“That case could be made [to play] the older guy. The case could be also made that the younger guy is not ready,” Flores said. “I understand that thought process. But I’m the one dealing with the individual player. Sometimes guys are not ready. The whole sink or swim mentality — it’s easy for somebody on the outside to say. But for that individual player and the best interest of that individual person, that might not be the case.

It’s not the biggest hint at what the Dolphins will do at quarterback. While Flores mentions going with the older guy, he also gives himself an out in the same breath by saying he’s the one “dealing with the individual player.” That leaves the door open for Flores to go with Rosen if he believes Rosen is ready.

And yet, it doesn’t appear to be leaning that way. While Flores said Rosen was still very much in consideration to start Monday, Flores has dropped much bigger hints that Fitzpatrick will be the guy.

The third preseason game is generally seen as a dress rehearsal for the regular season, so the fact that Fitzpatrick is starting speaks volumes. That doesn’t mean Rosen should be entirely counted out, but given the messaging around the situation, it looks like Fitzpatrick still has a leg up on the youngster.

