Brian Flores hasn’t spoken to Bill Belichick since text exchange

A key point in Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL, the Dolphins and the Giants is that Flores’ former boss, Patriots coach Bill Belichick, texted Flores before he interviewed to tell him he was getting the Giants job — only to then say he was mistaken and it was actually Brian Daboll getting the job. Daboll’s legal team sees that as evidence that people in the know around the NFL knew that Flores was getting a sham interview with the Giants.

As for Flores and Belichick, they haven’t spoken since that text exchange.

Asked by Bryant Gumbel on the upcoming episode of HBO’s Real Sports whether he has talked to Belichick, Flores said he hasn’t, and that he doesn’t think he will unless they happen to see each other at an NFL event.

“I mean there’s potential that we could — we could run into each other,” Flores said. “I mean I’d be open to a conversation. But, no . . . we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.”

Flores also said the Patriots never showed interest in bringing him back to their coaching staff.

“No. I didn’t talk to anyone from New England,” Flores said.

Flores ended up on the Steelers’ staff. The Steelers will host the Patriots during the 2022 regular season, so perhaps Flores and Belichick will see each other then.

