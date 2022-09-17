Brian Flores had other opportunities to coach, chose the Steelers

It’s been presumed that former Dolphins coach Brian Flores had no opportunities to keep working in the NFL, after daring to advance his legal rights by filing a lawsuit against the league and several of its teams, and that the Steelers threw him a lifeline. That presumption may not be accurate.

In a new interview with Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com, Pittsburgh’s senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach said he had opportunities to coach elsewhere before choosing the Steelers.

Flores seems to be very happy with his selection.

“It’s been great, a lot of fun,” Flores told Kaboly. “There is a lot of conversation and a lot of creative ideas, thoughts. It has been a great experience so far, and I’m excited about those moments when I get to sit in those meetings. I am learning a lot, and it has been a great experience for me. I would like to think that I have been in some good places and around some good coaches. Coach [Mike Tomlin], [defensive coordinator Teryl Austin] take a back seat to none of them.”

Flores has indeed been around a lot of great coaches. Including the greatest of them all in Bill Belichick.

One thing Flores has developed is a strong attitude regarding punctuality of his players.

“Early is on time, on time is late,” Flores told Kaboly. “There is a lot for us to have to accomplish in a short period of time, and that minute of information might be the difference it takes to make a play or not.”

He’s right. And making that one play in that one game can be the difference in winning or losing a game. And that win or loss, when Week 18 rolls around, can be the difference between making the playoffs or winning the division or getting a better spot on the playoff tree.

Flores gets a chance to give the Steelers an edge in making a key play in a key spot on Sunday, when his long-time team comes to town. He’s a not-so-secret secret weapon for the Steelers, who currently are 2.5-point underdogs against the Patriots. For some reason.

Brian Flores had other opportunities to coach, chose the Steelers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk