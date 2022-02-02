Brian Flores gets support from Patriots players, NFL stars amid lawsuit

Pats players, NFL stars show support for Brian Flores amid lawsuit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Brian Flores is putting his career on the line to take a stand against alleged racism in NFL head coach hiring practices. And his former colleagues have his back.

Several current and former Patriots players voiced their support for Flores on social media Tuesday after the ex-Miami Dolphins head coach -- who spent 11 years in New England as an assistant coach -- sued the NFL and three of its teams.

Patriots safety Devin McCourty called Flores a "special individual" and supported him for "calling out what we all already know." Patriots running back James White endorsed McCourty's message.

Current New York Giants offensive lineman and former Patriot Nate Solder tweeted "I got your back coach" while praising Flores for "standing for truth and justice at great risk and cost to himself and his family."

Flores' suit alleges the Giants had already tabbed Brian Daboll as their head coach three days before interviewing Flores for the role and essentially conducted a "sham interview" with Flores to fulfill the requirements of the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview ethnic-minority candidates for head coach and executive positions.

The Giants, the Dolphins and the NFL all denied Flores' allegations in statements, so the lawsuit could result in a lengthy legal battle that likely will jeopardize Flores' chances of future NFL employment despite his strong credentials. (Flores' Dolphins won eight of their final nine games this season and went 10-6 the year prior while boasting a 3-1 record against the Patriots in that span.)

Flores has plenty of allies in the NFL player community, however, including New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, Seattle Seahawks teammates Tyler Lockett and Jamal Adams and former quarterback Robert Griffin III.

