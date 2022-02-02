Brian Flores gave Saints a heads-up about his NFL lawsuit prior to filing

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is making the rounds in television after filing a class action lawsuit against the NFL alleging racially discriminatory hiring practices by its teams, detailing his experience during a Wednesday appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up” program.

Still a candidate for the vacant head coaching job with the New Orleans Saints and the Houston Texans, Flores said that he gave both teams notice of his decision to file the lawsuit prior to interviewing with New Orleans. When asked if he thinks he’ll coach again in the NFL, Flores responded:

“I’m hopeful that I will. I’m very hopeful. But I understand the risks of filing a lawsuit like this. It’s something I’m passionate about. But if change comes and I never coach again, it’ll be worth it.”

His previously-scheduled interview with the Saints went on as planned, and Nola.com’s Jeff Duncan reports that, “the interview went well and Flores was impressive.” But the Saints are remaining patient in their process; subsequent meetings scheduled with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and several of their own coaches, Dennis Allen (defensive coordinator) and Darren Rizzi (special teams coordinator), will be completed before they offer anyone the job.

But wow, to be a fly on the wall during that Saints-Flores discussion. There’s no way his lawsuit didn’t come up during those talks, right? We’ll have to wait and see how both situations develop in the days ahead.

List