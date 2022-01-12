What Brian Flores’ firing could mean for Tua Taogvailoa’s future

The Miami Dolphins opted to move on from head coach Brian Flores on Monday and began looking for their next coach.

With this news, there have been a lot of reports and questions about what this may mean for their quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. There have been rumblings about a Deshaun Watson trade for nearly a year now, and it was always mentioned that Flores was one of the reasons that Watson was considering Miami. Now that the coach is gone, that may put an end to that speculation.

However, there’s still the discussion of where the Dolphins go from here. Tagovailoa is entering his third season in the NFL. He hasn’t exactly lived up to the standards of a fifth-overall draft selection, but you can make excuses for him all day to answer why that’s been.

He was brought along slowly in his rookie year after being drafted with an injury. Then, there was the swapping back and forth between him and Ryan Fitzpatrick before Tagovailoa was eventually allowed to take over. And, his second year was plagued by more injuries (started only 12 of 17 games), a terrible offensive line, and some questionable play-calling.

All of that can be said, but at the end of the day, should Tagovailoa perform better than he has when he’s on the field? That answer is yes.

So, now without Flores, owner Stephen Ross has said the quarterback decision will fall on the next head coach.

An up-and-coming offensive coach like Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who the team has requested to interview, may look at Tagovailoa and see a guy who he can fix. He helped take Dak Prescott’s game to the next level, so he may believe that the same can happen in Miami.

Will the next head coach, whoever that may be, want to ride out another year or more with Tagovailoa? That won’t be answered until we find out who accepts the job.

List