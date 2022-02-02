Brian Flores felt 'humiliation' after Bill Belichick's texts about Giants job: 'That was a tough pill to swallow'

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the Giants, Dolphins, Denver Broncos, and the rest of the NFL, discussed the lawsuit Wednesday and the "humiliation" he says he felt.

At the center of Flores' allegations against the Giants are text messages sent from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick to Flores before Flores' second interview with the team, mistakenly believing that he was texting Brian Daboll, whom the team hired as head coach this past Friday.

In those text messages, which are in the complaint filed on Tuesday, Belichick opens by saying "Sounds like you have landed - congrats!!"

When asked by Flores what he was referring to, Belichick texted "Giants?!?!?!" and said "I hear from Buffalo & NYG that you are their guy. Hope it works out if you want it to!!"

Flores then asked Belichick if he was talking to Brian Flores or Brian Daboll, with Belichick responding that he "f--ked this up" and "I think they are naming Daboll."

During Flores' appearance on ESPN's Get Up on Wednesday, he was asked what his reaction was to getting the texts from Belichick.

"Disbelief, humiliation. That was a tough pill to swallow," he said. "I have a great amount of respect for Bill and Brian Daboll. Brian's a great coach. I think he's gonna do a great job as a head coach in this league. I was upset that I wasn't getting a true opportunity to show what I can do, to show what I can bring to a team, which I feel is a lot. That's what I've shown in my time as a head coach."



Added Flores about the texts:

"I think those text messages confirmed a lot of what a lot of us Black minority coaches already feel -- that we're going into these and they're shams. It confirmed that. There's a belief -- look, that was just a mistake by Belichick. We've all sent the wrong text message to somebody. But in this instance it came to me and it was almost -- it was confirmation that those backroom dealings are happening."

Asked why he went through with his second interview if he believed the Giants had already made up their mind, Flores said he wanted to give them the opportunity to "do the right thing."

"Because I believe that, innately, people are good," Flores said. "And they're gonna do the right thing. And there's no way to allow them the opportunity to do the right thing or at least make it a fair situation unless I went there and showed them that I am qualified, I am a leader of men. That I am passionate about coaching and building relationships. I'm a gifted coach -- I am. I know that, I wanted to show them that. I think they saw that in the interview."

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, the Giants denied Flores' allegations:

"We are pleased and confident in the process that resulted in the hiring of Brian Daboll, the team said. "We interviewed an impressive and diverse group of candidates. The fact of the matter is, Brian Flores was in the conversation to be our head coach until the eleventh hour. Ultimately, we hired the individual we felt was most qualified to be our next head coach."