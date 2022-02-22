Brian Flores explains how he landed with the the Steelers, Mike Tomlin

Brian Flores landed a new job with the Pittsburgh Steelers amid a lawsuit with the NFL alleging discrimination and system racism in the league’s hiring practices. The former Miami Dolphins coach seemed to be in danger of getting blackballed in the early days of the lawsuit. But he didn’t end up being out of work for long.

During an appearance on HBO’s “Real Sports” that will air on Tuesday night, Flores explained how he landed his new gig.

“It all happened very fast,” Flores said, via NESN.com. “I talked to Coach (Mike) Tomlin (last) Thursday. Little bit more conversation on Friday. Accepted the job on Friday evening.”

Flores will serve as the linebackers coach and as a senior defensive assistant.

“I actually was calling Coach T really to get some counsel,” Flores said. “I was thinking about the next steps for me just from a coaching standpoint. And then that conversation turned into an opportunity there in Pittsburgh.”

Prior to taking the Dolphins’ head coaching opening, where he was for three seasons, Flores was with the New England Patriots from 2008 to 2018 when he ascended from a special team assistant to the de-facto defensive coordinator.

“I’m a very capable coach in this league,” Flores replied. “But I do feel like he saw a situation where there was a very experienced coach who could help his staff, who was also a Black coach in the league. And I think that kind speaks to what we’re talking about.”

