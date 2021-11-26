The Dolphins added Phillip Lindsay earlier this week, adding some experience to their running backs room.

At this point, it appears Lindsay is unlikely to play in Miami’s contest against Carolina on Sunday. But the former Pro Bowler could still provide some juice down the stretch for the 4-7 Dolphins, who are technically still in the hunt in the AFC.

“A guy who’s had a lot of production in this league. Excited to get him on board,” head coach Brian Flores said Friday, via David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “Just got to get him acclimated on how we do things here.”

Flores added that it’s difficult to get a player ready to compete with just a walk-through, but the club is trying to get Lindsay up to speed as quickly as possible.

Myles Gaskin leads the Dolphins with 433 yards rushing, averaging just 3.5 yards per carry. While Malcolm Brown is on injured reserve, the club also has Salvon Ahmed and Patrick Laird on the 53-man roster.

Lindsay had 130 yards and a rushing touchdown for the Texans this season, averaging 2.6 yards per carry. Houston waived him earlier this week.

Brian Flores is excited to get Phillip Lindsay on board with Miami originally appeared on Pro Football Talk