Brian Flores’ evidence in NFL lawsuit: Eric Bieniemy is still a Chiefs coordinator

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ discrimination lawsuit against the NFL includes some titillating details.

Flores alleges he was paid a bonus to lose to boost the Dolphins’ draft stock, that the Broncos gave a “sham” interview and Patriots coach Bill Belichick didn’t realize he was texting the wrong Brian and inadvertently exposed the Giants’ maleficence.

But there is also a segment about Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s inability to get a head-coaching job that Flores uses to show discrimination in the NFL.

Going back to 2019, Bieniemy has interviewed with multiple teams, but he hasn’t been hired as a head coach. That’s kept him as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator, despite endorsements from head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Without question, Mr. Bieniemy has the pedigree, track record and reputation to make him a sought-after Head Coach,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit highlights Bieniemy’s resume, dating to his playing days in high school and the University of Colorado.

What the lawsuit says

The portion of the Flores lawsuit about the Chiefs’ coach has a headline that says: “Eric Bieniemy Cannot Get a Head Coach Job.”

The lawsuit goes on to say: “Eric Bieniemy has been a highly successful NFL coach for almost 12 years and has yet to be offered a Head Coach position despite more than 70 vacancies during that time. ...

“In 2005, following a 9-2 season concluding with a win in the Sun Bowl, Mr. Bieniemy accepted a position as Running Back Coach for the Minnesota Vikings.

“During his tenure, the team’s lead back, Adrian Peterson, led the NFC in rushing in 2007 and 2008

“In 2010, Mr. Bieniemy was named the Vikings’ Assistant Head Coach for the offense.

“In 2011, Mr. Bieniemy returned to Colorado as Offensive Coordinator, only to return to the NFL two years later as the Running Back Coach for Kansas City Chiefs.

“In 2018, Mr. Bieniemy was promoted to Offensive Coordinator. In Mr. Bieniemy’s first season as Offensive Coordinator, the Chiefs were first in the NFL in yards per game and scored the third-most points in a season in NFL history. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes became only the second quarterback in NFL history, along with Peyton Manning to throw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a season.

“In 2018, the Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship Game where they lost to the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots.

“In 2019, Mr. Bieniemy won his first Super Bowl when the Chiefs. In 2020 and 2021, Mr. Bieniemy again helped lead the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game and, in 2020, the Super Bowl.

“Without question, Mr. Bieniemy has the pedigree, track record and reputation to make him a sought-after Head Coach. However, despite being interviewed for approximately 20 vacant positions over the last five years, no team has extended Mr. Bieniemy an offer. During this time, numerous white candidates who are clearly less qualified have taken over the Head Coach duties for numerous NFL teams.”