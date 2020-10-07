Dolphins head coach Brian Flores wasn’t emphatic when it came to saying Ryan Fitzpatrick would remain the team’s starting quarterback when he was asked on Monday, but the team ultimately opted to stay the course for their Week Five game against the 49ers.

On Wednesday, Flores shed some light on how he came to that decision. Flores said that Fitzpatrick has had “rough plays” over the first four weeks of the season, but that the team still feels he gives them the best chance to win because of where Tua Tagovailoa is in his development.

“As far as him being a starter, we just don’t feel like he’s ready yet,” Flores said, via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post.

Flores added that they were confident enough in Tagovailoa’s progress to play him in a game should the situation call for it, but it will apparently take a little more confidence before the first-round pick ascends to the top of the depth chart.

Brian Flores: We don’t feel Tua Tagovailoa is ready to start yet originally appeared on Pro Football Talk