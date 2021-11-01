Tua Tagovailoa is the Dolphins’ starting quarterback, but will he still have that title come 4 p.m. ET Tuesday when the trade deadline passes?

The Dolphins may . . . or may not work out a deal for Deshaun Watson before then, which means Tagovailoa may . . . or may not remain the starting quarterback.

When asked about the possibility of the Dolphins acquiring a starting-caliber quarterback in a trade, coach Brian Flores dodged the question.

“I understand the question,” Flores said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “I basically answer it every day the same way: Tua is our quarterback. Any conversations I have with [General Manager] Chris [Grier] and [owner] Steve [Ross], we’ll keep it internal.”

Flores then was asked why he can’t answer the question if Tagovailoa is the team’s quarterback moving forward.

“When I say Tua is the quarterback, I don’t know how much more I can say,” Flores said. “I think when I say Tua is the quarterback, I don’t know how much more I can say. That’s kind of the way I can handle this, and approach this the last few weeks.”

He could have ended the discussion by emphatically saying the Dolphins are not trading for a quarterback, but he didn’t. Instead, Flores left open the possibility of the Dolphins acquiring Watson, which might happen. Stay tuned.

Brian Flores dodges questions about possible trade for Deshaun Watson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk