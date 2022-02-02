Brian Flores discusses the fallout from Bill Belichick’s accidental text

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores has come forward in media appearances to reflect upon and give additional information on his discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and the New York Giants, among others.

Among the many topics he covered, including his drive to promote “equal opportunity for qualified black candidates, not just in football but in all industries,” Flores discussed the text message exchange with New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick that is at the center of the lawsuit.

In a misunderstanding, Belichick accidentally revealed the Giants intended to hire former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll before they’d even interviewed Flores, thereby indicating that interview was a sham and an empty effort to appease the NFL’s Rooney Rule, designed to encourage diversity hires within the league.

Flores explained how he felt after seeing those texts.

“Disbelief. Humiliation. That was a tough pill to swallow. I have a great amount of respect for Bill and Brian Daboll,” Flores said in an interview with ESPN’s “Get Up” on Wednesday. “I was upset that I wasn’t getting a true opportunity to show what I can bring to a team.”

Bill Belichick's text message exchange with Brian Flores is at the center of a lawsuit. Flores is alleging racism from the Giants and the NFL.

In a separate interview on Wednesday morning, Flores recounted what happened and how it impacted him.

“So, last week, I interviewed for the Giants (head coaching) position,” Flores told CBS. “I was set to interview on Thursday; the Monday prior, before I interviewed, I received a text from Bill Belichick saying, essentially, ‘congratulations’ on the Giants job. There was a little bit of a back-and-forth. … Had not sat down with the Giants, there was a back-and-forth (with Belichick). I asked him, ‘You talking to the right Brian?’ And, as you’ve seen through the text messages, (Belichick) actually thought he was texting Brian Daboll.”

“There’s still hope,” he said. “Maybe call it the audacity of hope. I have a belief that there’s good in people — I just do.”

Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores joined @GetUpESPN to discuss his decision to sue the NFL and three teams, alleging racism in hiring practices. "We need change. … We need to change the hearts and minds of people making those decisions."

