Brian Flores discrimination case against the NFL is headed to trial

Last season, former Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant coach Brian Flores found himself out of a job. He was fired by the Miami Dolphins after only three seasons. This was due in part to a lawsuit Flores filed against the NFL for discrimination in hiring.

Flores spent 2022 with the Steelers and was vital in the defensive turnaround. Now he is the defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings and it looks like he got himself a big win on Wednesday in his case. According to NFL reporter Alicia Jessop, the case will not go to simple arbitration but instead holds enough merit to go to trial.

Significant win for Brian Flores today–and all plaintiffs in discrimination cases–as his case against the NFL will not head to arbitration, but the court system. — Alicia Jessop (@RulingSports) March 1, 2023

More Steelers Wire News!

Steelers get low marks on NFLPA free agency 'report card' Steelers in contract talks with CB Cameron Sutton How should the Steelers address the cornerback position?

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire