Brian Flores defends playing Ryan Fitzpatrick over Josh Rosen

The Dolphins are 3-11 and headed toward a top-five draft pick. Yet, they will start Ryan Fitzpatrick and not Josh Rosen on Sunday against 1-13 Cincinnati.

Fitzpatrick, 37, is not the future. Rosen, 22, might or might not be.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores defends his decision to start Fitzpatrick, saying the veteran gives the team the best chance to win.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I think it’s easy for people to sit and say you should do this or that,” Flores said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “I don’t think those same people would stand in front of that group and say, ‘Hey, this is in the best interest of the team, for us to win this week.’ And that’s no knock on Josh. Maybe you think that’s in the best interest. But you’re not in front of this team every day. You’re not in the trenches. And a lot of people aren’t.”

The Dolphins gave up a second-round choice for Rosen, who has played six games with three starts. He has completed 53.2 percent of his passes for 567 yards with a touchdown and five interceptions this season.

He has not thrown a pass since Week Six, his last start.

Who knows whether Rosen has a future with the Dolphins? Even Flores doesn’t seem certain, which begs the question: Why not see Rosen again in the final two games?

“Umm, I mean, Josh Rosen is a very talented player,” Flores said when asked about his future with the Dolphins. “I think we all know that. And I think he’s making a lot of improvement, like I’ve been saying the last few weeks. And, yeah, I do. So we’ll see where it goes. But right now, for this team, this week, we’re going to play Fitz.”