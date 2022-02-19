Brian Flores, currently suing the NFL, hired by Steelers as defensive assistant

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers as a senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach, the team announced Saturday.

Flores was fired by the Dolphins last month after three seasons in Miami, where he led the team to a 24-25 overall record.

"I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said. "Brian's resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team."

Flores sued the NFL, the Dolphins, Denver Broncos and New York Giants in which he alleged racism in their hiring practices.

He called the interviews with the Broncos and Giants a "sham," saying both teams had their minds made up about who they would hire before he sat down to discuss the job openings just to satisfy the Rooney Rule, which mandates that teams interview minority candidates.

Brian Flores says he's "not the only one with a story to tell."

At the time of the lawsuit, Flores said that he might not receive another job in the NFL because of the lawsuit.

He also claimed in the lawsuit that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wanted him to tank games, and would pay $100,000 for each loss that occurred during the 2019 season.

“We didn’t have to file a lawsuit for the world to know that there’s a problem, from a hiring standpoint, in regards to minority coaches in the NFL," Flores said at the time. "We filed a lawsuit to create change. We’re at a fork in the road.”

Flores also interviewed with the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints and was not hired by either team.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brian Flores hired by Pittsburgh Steelers as defensive assistant coach