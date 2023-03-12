Brian Flores connection could impact Steelers free agency

Most of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ top in-house free agents are on the defensive side of the football. Thanks to former Steelers assistant Brian Flores, keeping those free agents could be a little trickier this offseason. Flores was the linebackers coach for the Steelers last season and has since moved on to be the new defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings. We expect to see Flores do his best to snatch up some of the Steelers free agents.

Here is a rundown of the top Steelers free agents on defense:

CB Cameron Sutton

S Terrell Edmunds

S Damontae Kazee

LB Devin Bush

LB Robert Spillane

DT Larry Ogunjobi

LB Malik Reed

DE Chris Wormley

DT Tyson Alualu

The primary guy we expect to see the Vikings try to poach is cornerback Cameron Sutton. Sutton developed into a true No. 1 cornerback in 2022 and will have a strong market for his services. Another name to think about is inside linebacker Devin Bush. Bush is looking for a fresh start with a new team and Flores might think he can get the most out of him in a new defense.

Let us know in the comments if you think the Vikings could sign multiple Steelers free agents thanks to the influence of Flores.

