Brian Flores “concerned” about the Dolphins defense

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said this week that there would be no way for his defense to confuse Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady because Brady’s seen everything there is to see in football.

The defense went out of its way to prove Flores right on Sunday. Brady threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns while the Bucs rolled up 558 yards of offense in a 45-17 victory.

After the game, Flores said the Dolphins “weren’t able to execute any part” of their game plan and said he’s “concerned” about the state of the unit.

“We’re out of sync in a lot of ways,” Flores said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “Run defense. Pass defense. Pass rush. We’re just a little bit, a step behind. We have to make a lot of corrections. We have things to address. We’ve addressed some things but we’re not seeing the production on Sundays.”

The 0-5 Jaguars are on deck for the Dolphins and a failure to improve their performance in that game will create some concern that Flores isn’t able to make the corrections needed in Miami this season.

