Brian Flores claims Bill Belichick influenced Giants' decision to hire Brian Daboll

Flores suggests Belichick played bigger role in Giants coaching snub originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick's involvement in Brian Flores' lawsuit might go beyond a simple texting mishap.

Flores' lawsuit against the NFL, the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos cites a text exchange between Belichick and Flores as evidence: The New England Patriots head coach mistakenly texted Flores instead of Brian Daboll to congratulate him on landing the Giants head coach job, revealing that New York had already settled on Daboll before even interviewing Flores.

In a recent podcast appearance, however, Flores claimed that Belichick helped influence the Giants to choose Daboll -- who spent a total of 11 years on the Patriots' coaching staff in two separate stints (2000 to 2006 and 2013 to 2016) -- over him.

Next Pats Podcast: Former NFL executive reacts to Brian Flores suit: Rooney rule is NOT the answer | Listen & Follow | Watch on YouTube

"I think there are back channel conversations and back channel meetings that are had that oftentimes influence decisions," Flores told Jay Williams of NPR’s "The Limits" podcast. "I think [the Giants hiring process] is a clear example of that.

"Here's Bill Belichick, his resume speaks for itself. He has influence. It was clear that that decision was made with his influence. That's part of the problem. That needs to change. There needs to be a fair and equal opportunity to interview and showcase your abilities to lead and earn one of those positions."

Flores raises an important point. Belichick certainly can put in a good word for his former employees, and considering he's one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, it makes sense why a team would take his recommendation seriously.

But that recommendation becomes an issue when a team like the Giants chooses Daboll before even giving Flores a fair shot.

Story continues

After all, Flores also spent 11 years on Belichick's coaching staff (with four Super Bowl titles) and won eight of his final nine games with the Miami Dolphins in 2021 before being fired. You could argue he's more qualified than Daboll, who's making his NFL head coach debut. But Flores suggests Belichick may have tipped the scales in Daboll's favor before he even got to meet with the Giants, and that New York's interview with him may have been more about satisfying the Rooney Rule (interviewing at least one minority candidate for a head coach opening) than seriously considering him for the job.

The Giants denied Belichick's involvement in their hiring process Thursday, and they could respond to Flores' latest allegations by noting that new general manager Joe Schoen worked with Daboll on the Buffalo Bills for four seasons.

It sounds like Belichick may have to respond to Flores' allegations as well, however -- and potentially serve as a witness if the lawsuit advances to the discovery process.