Brian Flores was a candidate for Broncos’ head coach opening in 2019

The Denver Broncos interviewed five candidates when they had a head coach opening in 2019: Mike Munchak, Vic Fangio, Chuck Pagano, Zac Taylor and Brian Flores.

Denver ended up hiring Fangio, and Munchak joined his staff as offensive line coach. Pagano joined the Chicago Bears as their defensive coordinator, Taylor became the Cincinnati Bengals’ head coach and Flores became the Miami Dolphins’ head coach.

Three years later, the Broncos have fired Fangio and the Dolphins have fired Flores. Denver would be wise to interview Flores again.

Fangio went 19-30 as head coach and missed the playoffs in each of the last three seasons. Flores went 24-25 in the same time period and while he also missed the postseason, Miami went 10-6 last year and 9-8 this year.

After playing football at Boston College, Flores spent one season as a graduate assistant with college football’s Eagles before joining the New England Patriots as an assistant coach in 2008.

He spent 11 years with the Patriots and was promoted to linebackers coach/de facto defensive coordinator in 2016, winning four Super Bowls in New England before joining the Dolphins.

A bright defensive mind with three years of head coach experience, the 40-year-old coach should now be considered one of the top candidates available. The Broncos can begin interviews as early as this week.

List

6 candidates Broncos should consider to replace ex-coach Vic Fangio

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List