Brian Flores calls Giants head coach interview a 'sham' in explosive racial discrimination lawsuit

Brian Flores told the Giants that being their head coach was his “dream job," but — according to a new lawsuit — the end result felt more like a nightmare.

The 40-year-old Flores filed a class action lawsuit against the Giants and the entire NFL on Monday, alleging widespread racial discrimination. He specifically said his interview with the Giants was a “sham” and produced evidence – in the form of text messages from Bill Belichick – that three days before his interview they had already decided Brian Daboll would get the job.

Those texts, which allegedly were sent three days before Flores’ interview, which happened last Thursday, began with Belichick congratulating Flores for getting the Giants job. But the next day, Belichick corrected himself saying “I f--ked this up,” that he “misread the text” from his source, and added “I think they are naming Daboll.



“Mr. Flores was forced to sit through a dinner with Joe Schoen, the Giant’s new General Manager, knowing that the Giants had already selected Mr. Daboll,” the lawsuit states. “Much worse, on Thursday, January 27, 2022, Mr. Flores had to give an extensive interview for a job that he already knew he would not get—an interview that was held for no reason other than for the Giants to demonstrate falsely to the League Commissioner Roger Goodell and the public at large that it was in compliance with the Rooney Rule.”

The Giants disputed that account and said, in a statement released through the team, that they “are pleased and confident” with their hiring process that included “an impressive and diverse group of candidates.”

“The fact of the matter is, Brian Flores was in the conversation to be our head coach until the eleventh hour. Ultimately we hired the individual we felt was most qualified to be our next head coach.”

More to come …