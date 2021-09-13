Brian Flores: Austin Jackson is our left tackle

The Dolphins activated left tackle Austin Jackson off of the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday and he was in uniform against the Patriots on Sunday, but he didn’t play any offensive snaps.

Second-round pick Liam Eichenberg played the whole game while Jackson saw action on three special teams snaps. On Monday, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said that Eichenberg “did a nice job” against the New England defense but made it clear that the start was only because Jackson had missed practice all week.

“Austin is our left tackle,” Flores said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Regardless of who is at left tackle, Flores said there’s “a lot of improvement that needs to be made” on the offensive line after the Dolphins netted 259 offensive yards in a 17-16 win.

