Brian Flores to Arizona feels like a good fit

The Arizona Cardinals continue in their search for a new head coach, replacing Kliff Kingsbury, whom they fired after a 4-13 2022 season.

There are eight known candidates with varying experience and fits.

However, while he might not be an exciting candidate for fans, one stands out as a good fit — former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

Flores, currently a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers, makes a lot of sense.

He has ties with new Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort.

Ossenfort was in New England’s scouting department from 2006-2019. Flores was with the Patriots from 2004-2018, beginning in the scouting department from 2004-2007.

Ossenfort, when introduced to the media, spoke of organizational alignment. He and Flores come from the same scouting background.

Flores already impressed the Cardinals and owner Michael Bidwill.

He interviewed for the Cardinals’ head coaching job in 2018 and was reportedly impressive, getting two interviews.

He is big on discipline and accountability. Ossenfort and Bidwill spoke of increased accountability in the locker room. Flores is a hard-nosed coach.

He can put together very good defenses. His 2019 Dolphins were dead last in points allowed. They were sixth and 16th the next two years.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, those involved with the general manager search got the impression that the Cardinals were high on Flores.

The major questions are whether he could work well with quarterback Kyler Murray and who would be his offensive coordinator.

Fowler reports that Miami defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander is expected to be his defensive coordinator, but the offensive coordinator he would bring is a major question. He had three in three years with Miami and he did not work well with Tua Tagovailoa.

Being a fit doesn’t mean he is the the guy they will hire, but there are certainly enough dots to connect as to why it could or would work here in the desert.

