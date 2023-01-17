Brian Flores Arizona Cardinals coach speculation swirls after Monti Ossenfort GM hire

Could Brian Flores become the next Arizona Cardinals' head coach? His ties to the team's new general manager have people talking.

Speculation started swirling Monday about Brian Flores potentially being the Arizona Cardinals' new head coach in the aftermath of the team's hiring of Monti Ossenfort as general manager.

Ossenfort, and Flores, currently a defensive assistant and linebackers coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers, previously worked together with the New England Patriots.

Many on social media speculated about Flores' potential candidacy as a replacement for Kliff Kingsbury after the announcement of Ossenfort's hire.

New Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort spent 13 seasons with the Patriots while Brian Flores, a coaching candidate for Arizona, was in New England as an executive and coach. Could be a reunion in AZ — Bob McManaman (@azbobbymac) January 16, 2023

Flores blew the Cardinals away a few years back when he interviewed for the HC job. A year later, he got the Dolphins job. But he made an impression throughout that Cardinals building when he interviewed as a defensive assistant with New England. https://t.co/lqRf41P6fS — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 13, 2023

Brian Flores was the first HC to come up with a plan to slow Kyler down. It was ingenious. Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick followed it weeks later. Flores would be so great with Kyler and so great with the 🐦🏈defense. His game planning is absolutely outstanding. Ask Sean McVay. https://t.co/ufiLL2nfoC — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) January 13, 2023

I wonder if there's a Brian Flores HC and Bill O'Brien OC combo potential for the Cardinals? 🧐🧐🧐 — Jody Oehler (@radiojody) January 16, 2023

Biggest factor for Brian Flores to become a serious candidate for the Arizona Cardinals HC job is if he believes in QB Kyler Murray or not.

His soured relationship with Tua reportedly was part of why Flores was fired by the Dolphins following back-to-back above .500 seasons — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) January 13, 2023

This is an interesting one—Flores crushed his 2018 interview with the Cardinals, word got around on him, and a year later he had four interviews and landed the Dolphins job. With that context, makes sense that Michael Bidwill is circling back to him. https://t.co/kFmi85ApAc — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 13, 2023

New Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort was Director of College Scouting for the Patriots from 2014-2019 and was there from 2006-2019.



Brian Flores came up in NE’s scouting and coaching circle around the same time.



Big connection right there with Flores in contention for the HC job. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) January 16, 2023

The Cardinals have requested permission to speak with Flores, according to reports.

Flores went 24-25 in three seasons as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2019-21.

He was with the New England Patriots from 2004-18, spending time in a variety of roles, including scouting assistant, pro scout, special teams assistant, special teams coach, defensive assistant, safeties coach and linebackers coach.

Ossenfort comes to Arizona with 21 years of NFL experience. That includes 15 years with the New England Patriots and the past three seasons as the director of player personnel for the Tennessee Titans.

Interestingly, Flores surged In odds to become the Cardinals' next coach after Ossenfort's hire.

He is now tied with former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton as the favorite to be hired in Arizona, at +350, in one site's odds.

SB Nation wrote that Flores would be a perfect fit as the coach of the Cardinals.

Walter Mitchell wrote: "I believe that Brian Flores would be a superb mentor to Kyler Murray. He would show Kyler how to beat the most elaborate defensive packages and strategies and would design game plans accordingly, depending on each opponent’s tendencies. Brian Flores holds all of his players accountable —- which is the first step toward changing a football culture, the second step being the players holding themselves accountable. To be writing the Cardinals this recommendation for Brian Flores on Martin Luther King Jr. Day feels especially apt. Brian Flores will forever be known for the courage to stand up against racial discrimination in the NFL as it pertains to how minority coaches are hired, treated and fired. Flores was willing to sacrifice his career in order to affect positive change."

Pro Football Talk wrote about what Flores would bring to Arizona.

Mike Florio wrote: "From a football standpoint, Flores would fit the 'exact opposite' formula that teams often employ when hiring a new head coach. Flores would bring discipline and accountability. He also would give quarterback Kyler Murray a wake-up call as to the work ethic and commitment that the quarterback position demands at the professional level. (Spoiler: It takes a lot more than four hours of study per week.)"

Steelers Depot wrote about the ties between Ossenfort and Flores.

Dave Bryan wrote: "Flores seems to be in demand this offseason as part of the interview process and especially when it comes to open defensive coordinator jobs around the league. His link to Ossenfort is quite an interesting one and it can't be ignored."

SB Nation detailed how the Cardinals' coaching search may now favor Flores.

Sion Fawkes wrote: "It’s not just the duo’s familiarity with one another. Flores is also a good coach, having compiled a 24-18 record as head coach of the Miami Dolphins following his 0-7 start in 2019, giving him an overall record of 24-25. Flores has emerged as a favorite over the past 24 hours. And while he’s not incredibly high on my own list of coaching candidates, hiring the coach would make a ton of sense. In his three years in Miami, Flores had two winning seasons, despite never making the playoffs. In 2020 and 2021, his defenses allowed 21.1 and 21.9 points per game, which ranked in the top half of the NFL."

