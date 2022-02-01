Brian Flores accuses Giants in lawsuit of racism in hiring practices

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and three of its teams on Tuesday, alleging racism in their hiring practices.

The New York Giants, who introduced Brian Daboll as their head coach on Monday, were among the teams named.

In the lawsuit, which the New York Daily News shared in part, Flores claims the Giants “humiliated” him with a sham interview after their decision on a new head coach had already been made.

Mr. Flores was not only denied the head coach position of the New York Giants but was humiliated in the process as (the team) subjected him to a sham interview in an attempt to appear to provide a black candidate with a legitimate chance at obtaining the job.

The suit continued:

Thus, last week, Defendant New York Football Giants, Inc. (the “Giants” or “New York Giants”) had an opportunity to move a step in the right direction, if even only one. The Giants had the chance to hire Mr. Flores, an eminently qualified Black man, to be the first Black Head Coach in the Giants’ nearly 100-year history.

Instead, the New York Giants made the decision to hire Brian Daboll—and disclosed that decision to third parties—during a time when the Giants were scheduled to still interview Mr. Flores and when Mr. Flores was deceptively led to believe he actually had a chance at this job. Thus, on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, Mr. Flores was forced to sit through a dinner with Joe Schoen, the Giant’s new General Manager, knowing that the Giants had already selected Mr. Daboll. Much worse, on Thursday, January 27, 2022, Mr. Flores had to give an extensive interview for a job that he already knew he would not get—an interview that was held for no reason other than for the Giants to demonstrate falsely to the League Commissioner Roger Goodell and the public at large that it was in compliance with the Rooney Rule.

A text message between New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Flores was also submitted as evidence. In it, Belichick mistakes Flores for Brian Daboll and congratulates him on getting the Giants job.

Story continues

Asked by Flores if he realizes which “Brian” he was talking to, Belichick tells him the Giants intend to go with Daboll.

Flores had second interview with the team just days later.

Texts from Bill Belichick to Brian Flores, congratulating Brian for landing the #Giants job. Belichick thought he was texting Brian Daboll. He was texting Flores by mistake. pic.twitter.com/Y686XcjYC3 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 1, 2022

Even prior to hiring Joe Schoen as their general manager, Giants co-owner John Mara reached out to Flores to inform him he was a serious candidate — something Mara confirmed to the New York Post. The team subsequently interviewed Flores twice.

The Giants had also previously complied with The Rooney Rule, conducting an interview with Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

Like Flores, Frazier later received a second interview.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who is expected to remain with the team, also earned an interview.

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts