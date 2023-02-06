Brian Flores accepts Vikings’ DC job before 2nd HC interview with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals’ list of three candidates to become their next head coach has now been trimmed down to two. Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistant and former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores will not be the Cardinals’ next head coach.

Per multiple reports, first by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Flores has accepted the defensive coordinator position with the Minnesota Vikings.

He was under consideration for that position, the Denver Broncos’ DC job and the Cardinals’ head coaching vacancy.

He was scheduled to have his second head coaching interview with the Cardinals this coming Wednesday.

This could be a case where Flores knew he was wanted on the Vikings and wasn’t sure where he stood with the Cardinals. Had he waited for the interview on Wednesday, perhaps the Vikings would have gone in a different direction.

His decision to take the job with the Vikings leaves the Cardinals with two remaining finalists — Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, scheduled to interview again on Tuesday, and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, scheduled to have his second interview on Friday.

More Arizona Cardinals offseason!

PODCAST: The Cardinals' coaching finalists; Shrine Bowl standout prospects WR A.J Green announces retirement from NFL Lions DC Aaron Glenn eliminated from Cardinals' coaching search

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire