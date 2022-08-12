Brian Ferentz updates Iowa’s quarterback competition, details the start of 2022 camp

Iowa offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Ferentz met with the media to discuss the start of the Hawkeyes’ 2022 fall camp, the state of Iowa’s quarterback play and more during Iowa Media Days.

The start of camp

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

“This is the most exciting time of the year. We are back to work, and the kids have been working hard all summer. To get back out on the football field and do what we love doing. What we have seen so far is what we expected. Guys going to work, trying to improve, creating more value, and trying to add to the football team. At the end of the day, we are trying to be more effective and be more efficient as we move forward,” Ferentz said.

What he's seen from the quarterback competition so far

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

“So far, so good. Everything we can ask for. The guys are showing up ready to work every day, and that’s all we can ask for. It’s a simple position, but difficult to play. What we are asking from the quarterbacks is to show up and do their job as well as they can

“In the passing game, secure the snap and get the ball to where it should be. In the run game, secure the snap and get the ball to the ball carrier so he can have a good run. We are asking those guys; can you consistently do your job well? There are ups and downs, which is normal, but I see both guys focusing on the things we are asking them to improve on,” Ferentz said.

If there's been a change in Iowa's overall offensive approach

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

“Every year there is, but you must start from last season. No one was happy from last year’s performance and what we did last season. That’s not the expectation, and what we are trying to do. Every year you go back and look at what you were doing and dissect it. Figure out what’s good, what’s bad, what we need to improve, what we need to focus on, and what we need to move on. At the end of the day, we want to be effective and efficient. There is always plenty of room for improvement on both running and throwing the football.

“Our job is to process and score the football. Can we get better at it? Absolutely. I think it comes down to tightening up on the things we do well. At the end of the day, we just want to make things simpler so it can be processed faster on the field,” Ferentz said.

If the Hawkeyes know who their best players are yet

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

“We know who some of them are. The best part of what we do, is that there are new guys who emerge every year. We have seen some of those guys in the spring and nine practices in training camp. The goal is to have the ball in the hands of the best players. If we have five guys, and we want them to all have the ball in their hands compared to one, it is going to be harder to defend us. When you talk about guys who can make a play with the ball in their hands, if you have guys who are difficult to tackle, that is a good thing,” Ferentz said.

The takeaway

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Naturally, there’s no finality today in terms of what the quarterback situation will look like for Iowa as the 2022 season starts. To expect as much would be foolish.

Still, one takeaway is that Brian Ferentz isn’t running from the criticism. For someone that has been the easy target of fans’ ire over the course of the offseason, Ferentz has been pretty pointed that he understands the Hawkeyes need to be vastly improved from their No. 99 scoring offense and their 121st total offense from last season.

