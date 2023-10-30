Brian Ferentz releases statement to ESPN regarding upcoming dismissal

After a series of rumors, news broke on Monday that Brian Ferentz would not return as Iowa offensive coordinator following the conclusion of the 2023 season.

The initial reports sent Iowa and college football fans into a social media frenzy.

Interim Iowa athletics director Beth Goetz confirmed the news, releasing a statement on the decision.

“Anyone who loves Iowa football recognizes both the success and challenges that have brought attention to our program this season. Our struggles on offense coupled with the offensive coordinator’s contract make this a unique situation.

“After conversations with head coach Kirk Ferentz, coach Brian Ferentz and President Wilson, I informed Brian that our intention is for him to be with us through the bowl game, but this is his last season with the program. Making this known today is in the best interest of the program and its loyal fans; it provides clarity during this pivotal time in the schedule,” Goetz wrote in her statement.

Brian Ferentz released a statement as well, relaying the following to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

“For the vast majority of my adult life I have had the privilege to represent the University of Iowa as a football player and coach. I have always considered and will always consider it an honor.

“In that time, my singular goal has been to contribute to the football team’s success. As long as I am employed by the University of Iowa, my stated goal will not change. My priority will continue to be the wellbeing of our students and the success of our team,” Brian Ferentz said.

After back-to-back anemic offensive seasons, the hope was that a transfer portal infusion would ignite Iowa’s stagnant offense. Though those hopes were dashed in part by injury, the results simply haven’t been good enough for far too long.

The Hawkeyes’ offense ranks dead last in total offense, sitting at 130th nationally. Iowa averages just 19.5 points per game to rank No. 118 in the country in scoring offense.

This news means that Iowa will undergo a full offensive coordinator search in the offseason and it could signal the beginning of a complete offensive staff overhaul.

