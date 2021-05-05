Brian Elliott with a Spectacular Goalie Save vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) Anderson Varejao and his healthy head of hair left Cleveland for a while. Varejao, who was traded five years ago by the Cavaliers and missed out on an NBA title with them, signed a 10-day contract with the team on Tuesday to begin an end-of-season stint celebrating his 12-year run in Cleveland. The 38-year-old center hasn't played in the NBA since 2017 with Golden State - or in any game since the 2019 World Cup in China.