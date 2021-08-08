Brian Duxbury's late home run gives Salem first-round win at state amateur tournament

Aug. 8—After giving up their lead late in the game, Brian Duxbury's home run in the seventh inning helped the Salem Cubs take down Colome 8-6 Sunday in the first-round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament.

While the Cubs' hot start at the plate in the first-inning gave them a 5-1 lead to open the game, the Colome Chaos, who made their first Class B state amateur tournament debut on Sunday at Cadwell Park, grinded their way back, evening the score 6-6 in the seventh inning.

But Duxbury came up big for Salem when it mattered most, as the right fielder crushed a two-run home run to left field. It came in a lengthy at-bat in which Duxberry had fouled off four straight pitches.

"Brian (Duxbury) has always been that kind of player for us. When the lights are on bright, that's the guy we want up at the plate," Salem manager and third baseman Cole Cheeseman said of Duxbury, who went 2-3 at the plate with three RBIs.

In the Cubs' big first-inning, Kyle Tuschen, Jake Giles, Steve Mehlbrech and Duxbury all drove in runs to build the early lead. Tuschen went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Cheeseman capped a strong performance at the plate, going 3-for-4.

In the top of the fourth inning, Colome capitalized on Salem errors to help mount a comeback. After Jackson Kinzer's fly ball RBI single in the top of the fourth inning drove in a run for Colome, a Salem error at third base helped Kinzer score in the top of the fourth inning, allowing Colome to come away with two runs.

After two scoreless innings, the Chaos got on the board in the top of the seventh inning. Colome's Ethan Vobr drove in a run thanks to Salem's ground ball error at third base to cut the lead 6-5. With two outs in the top of the seventh inning, Layton Thieman's RBI single to center field evened the game at 6-all, capping off the Chaos' comeback effort.

In the last two innings of play, Colome couldn't touch Salem's relief pitcher Giles, who took over on the mound in the top of the eighth inning. To close out the game, Giles, who was a pickup player from Madison, recorded one strikeout and didn't allow one hit, propelling the Cubs to the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament.

Story continues

"That's what we expected out of Jake (Giles). We picked him up thinking we could get some good innings out of him," Cheeseman said. "We're sitting pretty good on our pitching right now."

Salem pitcher Luke Loudenburg grinded his way to another win on the mound, as he recorded seven strikeouts in seven innings. Giles relieved Loudenburg, who gave up six runs and 11 hits in the game.

For Colome, pitcher Carter Brickman struggled on the mound early on in the game, giving up a five-run first-inning, in which he hit back-to-back batters. However, he was able to overcome the slow start by recording four strikeouts and holding Salem scoreless until Duxbury's big home run in the seventh inning. In the 102 pitches thrown, Brickman allowed eight runs and 12 hits.

"It just came down to timely hits. We got ourselves back into the game and they just had a few more timely hits than we did, especially with the home run," Vobr said. "I thought we played well, and they certainly played well. It was a pretty good game, and that's what you'd expect when you reach this point of the season."

The Cubs improved to 10-17 with Sunday's win. They will play Winner/Colome at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the second round. Colome finished its season with a 10-10 record.