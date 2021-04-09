Brian Dumoulin with a Goal vs. New Jersey Devils
Brian Dumoulin (Pittsburgh Penguins) with a Goal vs. New Jersey Devils, 04/09/2021
Bryson DeChambeau returns to Augusta National to attempt another run at a green jacket.
We have officially reached the stretch run of the 2020-21 campaign with plenty left unsettled.
Is it still too soon for a Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney fight or do both still need to prove themselves before a blockbuster showdown?
Here's everything you need to know as we head into Week 16 of the fantasy basketball season.
Paul Pierce went live on Instagram on Friday night in a room full of dancers while drinking, smoking and playing poker with friends.
The change in Kevin Holland was apparent from the moment he stepped into the room for his Wednesday media session at the UFC Apex.
Rory McIlroy says he is learning more about his swing with his new instructor so he can identify and fix problems on his own during rounds. Ten years after squandering the 54-hole lead at the Masters, and with several other chances having gone begging, McIlroy is back at Augusta National for the only major he has yet to win. In light of some recent inconsistent form, legitimate questions are swirling around about whether his game is quite at the level needed to contend for a Green Jacket on Sunday.
Jordan Spieth has rocketed into the Masters conversation, suddenly one of the betting favourites after his drought-busting win at the Texas Open on Sunday. Barely an afterthought only a few days ago, the 2015 champion all of a sudden is anything but, with his odds around 10/1 as he gears up in a quest to add a second Green Jacket to his wardrobe. His victory on Sunday was his first on the PGA Tour since the 2017 British Open, and the former world number one says the best is yet to come.
The Masters returns to its traditional date this week as the year's first major at Augusta National and Dustin Johnson is the man to beat on a layout that, while familiar, will play and look much different than the one he triumphed on five months ago. Colorful, blooming azaleas set against emerald fairways and greens will be back on full display in stark contrast to the autumn foliage that created a rather unique setting last year when COVID-19 forced the Masters to be played in November. A win for Johnson, whose 20-under total last year broke the Masters record shared by Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, would put him in elite company.
Justin Turner's fond memories of the Los Angeles Dodgers' championship last fall will always be weighted by slight disappointment in the weird way it all ended for him personally. After receiving the ring symbolizing last season's success Friday, Turner made sure his memories of this particular celebratory day will only be sweet. Turner homered in the sixth inning, and the Dodgers celebrated their World Series ring ceremony day with a 1-0 victory over the Washington Nationals.
McCord was barred from covering the yearly event at Augusta National over comments he made on a broadcast way back in 1994.
Butler reportedly led the third-stringers to victory over the starters.
If this is Jordan Spieth without yet being able to swing a club properly then the rest of the field had better watch out. The boy wonder is back. An already intriguing Masters leaderboard was lent a whole new dimension by the return of the 2015 champion to the sharp end of proceedings. Spieth’s second round 68, which has left the Texan at five-under for the tournament in a share of fourth place, two off the lead of England’s Justin Rose, was one thing. The 27-year-old was solid tee to green, hitting 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation. It was when he warned afterwards that he was feeling more and more comfortable, and still had plenty of room for improvement, that his rivals’ hearts must have sunk. The last thing they need is the Spieth of old stalking these fairways and greens again. Put simply, Spieth is a stone-cold killer around these green and pleasant lands. At least, he used to be. There was a time when you could stake your mortgage on the Texan contending in Masters week. Remember his first three trips to Augusta? Second (2014), first (2015) and second again (2016). He was a 20-year-old phenomenon; a natural with a freakishly hot putter. That 2016 tournament proved to be something of a setback, however. Two balls dumped into Rae’s Creek at the 12th on the final day handed the initiative to Danny Willett and Spieth’s career has never really been the same since. Although he won the Open at Birkdale in 2017 (as career setbacks go, it’s all relative), the aura of invincibility had gone, and his bullet-proof confidence with it. By January of this year, the former world No 1 was on the verge of dropping out of the world’s top 100. Spieth has slowly turned his fortunes around over the last few months, building form and confidence week by week, culminating in last week’s victory on home soil at the Valero Texas Open, his first in almost four years. He still doesn’t look completely like the Spieth of old. But he is getting there. A solitary birdie going out was followed by four coming back, mixed with one bogey on his bogey hole, the par-three 12th, when he found the greenside bunker. He bounced back immediately with birdie at the par-five 13th, laying up wisely after finding the pine needles off the tee, and finished the round looking more and more like he meant business. But for a triple-bogey seven on the par-four ninth on Thursday, Spieth might be leading the field now.
Aggies QB Kellen Mond said he's been in contact with Josh McDaniels through text.
U-M's 2021-22 roster remains in flux, and there are several moves still to come that will determine next year's team ...
The Steelers added another defensive lineman to their offseason roster on Friday.
Kawhi Leonard will probably re-sign with the Clippers. But...
Megan Rapinoe slammed Draymond Green for his comments about being bothered by women "complaining" for equal play.
As medical experts weigh his future fate, LeBron James hints of an early return from a high ankle sprain.
After Norma Dumont missed weight at the UFC on ABC 2 weigh-ins, the Nevada Athletic Commission scrapped her fight vs. Erin Blanchfield.