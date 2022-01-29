What Brian Daboll's Giants coaching staff might look like

Don Wink Martindale Ravens gear

As Brian Daboll takes over as the 20th head coach in Giants franchise history, one of his very first tasks – and one of the most critical – will be assembling his coaching staff.

And while the ink is still drying on Daboll’s contract with the Giants, there are already a couple of names to watch as coordinator candidates.

According to SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano, Daboll has interest in former Ravens DC Don “Wink” Martindale as his DC with the Giants, per a source. Martindale and the Ravens surprisingly parted ways following the end of the Ravens' season.



Vacchiano also notes that current defensive coordinator Patrick Graham could be a possibility to stay, depending on Daboll’s other options.

As for the offensive side of the ball, Vacchiano points out that Bills QB coach Ken Dorsey will likely take over as the OC in Buffalo, but Daboll could try to lure Dorsey to New York to be his OC.

Daboll has already made clear exactly what he’s looking for from his new staff.

“My immediate goal is to assemble a coaching staff – a strong staff that emphasizes teaching and collaboration and making sure our players are put in the position to be their best and, ultimately, to win games,” Daboll said when the team announced his hiring. “That's why all of us do this. To teach, to be successful, to develop talent, and to win.”