Brian Daboll wants no one in the Giants organization to rely on “built-in excuses”

The Giants have fought through various forms and fashions of adversity to win four of five games. Their signature victory came on Sunday in London, when they erased a 17-3 deficit to beat Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Coach Brian Daboll has helped spark the great start by eliminating excuses.

“Anytime you have games like this people call them ‘built-in’ excuses, and I don’t want anyone in our organization to make an excuse about anything,” Daboll told PFT by phone after the game. “It’s not just always about X’s and O’s. It’s about leadership, about talking about resiliency. This league will humble you really quick. You get a two-game losing streak and no one’s gonna be happy, and it starts with me.”

When Daboll talked about eliminating excuses, it sounded like something he learned from his time with Patriots coach Bill Belichick. But Daboll already knew to resist built-in excuses longer before ever meeting Belichick. For Daboll, “no excuses” was instilled in him by his grandmother.

It’s a great approach. It’s the right approach. The standard is the standard, no matter what. No fretting or whining or whatever. Poor you. Just shut up and get it done.

We all would benefit from that attitude. That attitude has helped the Giants to fight through injuries and other adversity to get to 4-1.

