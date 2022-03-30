The Giants’ bid for improving their offense last offseason worked so well that the team has a new head coach and General Manager this year, but that doesn’t mean the team won’t be trying to salvage something from their 2021 swings.

Kenny Golladay joined the team as a free agent and Kadarius Toney was a first-round pick, but neither wide receiver had the kind of on-field impact the team was hoping to see. Golladay had 37 catches for 521 yards in 14 games, Toney had 39 catches for 420 yards in 10 games, and neither player scored a touchdown over the course of the season.

At the league meetings this week, Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that he’s gone back to look at more successful times for each player as he works to find a way to get more out of them in his first season with the team.

“He’s a big-bodied guy that makes contested catches, so he’s like all the other guys,” Daboll said, via the team’s website. “I went back and watched the Detroit seasons and he had some good seasons, just like when I went back and watched KT at Florida. You try to do as much work as you can on these guys before they get there to see what have they been successful at and figure out a way to use them in things they’ve excelled at. You’ve got to see them do the things that you’re going to ask them to do in the offense. There’s plays that we’re going through right now, heck, if those guys want to turn inside on this route, let’s figure it out when they get here and ask them.”

Daboll said he took a similar approach with Stefon Diggs when the wideout joined the Bills a couple of years ago and the Giants will be hoping for a similar outcome to this project.

Brian Daboll wants to highlight things Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney excelled at in past originally appeared on Pro Football Talk