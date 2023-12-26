Brian Daboll: Tried to spark team with QB change, no call for Week 17

The Giants made a quarterback change to start the second half of Monday's game against the Eagles.

Tyrod Taylor replaced Tommy DeVito with the Giants down 20-3 and he went 7-of-16 for 133 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. The touchdown was a 69-yarder to Darius Slayton in the fourth quarter that pulled the Giants within five points and the interception came on the final play of the day as Taylor tried in vain to tie the game before the end of regulation.

After the 33-25 loss was complete, Giants head coach Brian Daboll explained why he made the move to Taylor. He said "we weren't scoring any points" with DeVito and wanted to try a different approach.

"Just tried to spark the team," Daboll said in his press conference. "I don't really have anything else to add to that. I just did it to try to spark the team."

Daboll said "we'll talk about that here this week" when asked about his plans for Week 17's home game against the Rams.