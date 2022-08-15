Brian Daboll: I think Kenny Golladay has acclimated himself well

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay‘s first season with the Giants was a major disappointment as he caught 37 passes while being targeted 76 times and did not score a touchdown in 14 appearances last year.

Signing Golladay to a four-year, $72 million contract was one of many moves that led the Giants to fire General Manager Dave Gettleman earlier this year and his poor showing also contributed to head coach Joe Judge getting the axe. Brian Daboll is now running the team, but Golladay didn’t look much different in the preseason opener. Three passes came his way and he caught one for six yards, but had a pass near the end zone go off his hands and failed to create separation on a deep ball that also went incomplete.

Daboll said Daniel Jones‘ pass was low on the play near the end zone, but it was still reminiscent of last season and fits with reports from practice that say Golladay doesn’t appear to have regained any of the spark he was missing in 2021. At a Sunday press conference, Daboll was asked if he’s been pleased with what he’s seen from the wideout thus far.

“I think he’s acclimated himself well in terms of what we’re doing,” Daboll said. “Again, all receivers, they’re different. Some are really shifty and quick. Some are big and physical. It’s just a matter of when you have an opportunity to go out there and make plays, which he’s made some of them, that you go ahead and make them. I’ve been pleased with how he’s handled himself. He’s been a pro, and he’s competing everyday with those guys.”

The Giants didn’t have Kadarius Toney on Thursday because of a hamstring injury and his lack of availability is another unwelcome callback to last year’s offensive struggles. Changes in both narratives would be steps in the right direction for the Giants.

