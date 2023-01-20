Brian Daboll: 'There's only one Jalen...he's a very good quarterback'
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll discusses his preparation against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game.
The Panthers and Sean Payton were supposed to meet about the team’s head coaching vacancy on Friday, but the interview was put on hold. Panthers owner David Tepper and other team officials set to meet with Payton in New York returned to Charlotte on Thursday after the death of Charlotte FC soccer player Anton Walkes. [more]
Could the younger James be heading back home? #GoBucks
ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins feels the Lakers' front office may be getting back at LeBron James for the Russell Westbrook trade.
Eric Stokes, Devonte Wyatt and...Nolan Smith? The Packers got Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith in Daniel Jeremiah's first 2023 mock draft.
Can Philadelphia beat a divisional rival three times in one season is among 5 burning questions for the Eagles ahead of the matchup against the Giants
Brett Maher missed only three extra points in the regular season, going 50-of-53. Two of those were blocks. In Monday’s victory over the Bucs, the Cowboys kicker missed an NFL record four extra points. Cowboys special teams coach John Fassel had some possible explanations for his kicker’s terrible, horrible no good, very bad day. Two [more]
Eight teams remain after a pulsating Super Wild Card Weekend. Which four teams advance to the conference finals?
How much do NFL referees make a year and how much do they make during the NFL playoffs? Here are the answers.
The coaching staff changes in Tampa are not limited to the offensive side of the ball. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs have fired assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. The word comes after the team dispatched offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, and running backs coach Todd McNair. [more]
Former NLF player Derek Wolfe says he killed a mountain lion that was "wreaking havoc in a rural Colorado neighborhood" with a bow and arrow.
Police are still investigating the crash that killed Georgia lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and injured two others.
Brock Purdy developed a bad habit against the Seahawks and got away with it. He has to fix it quick against Dallas and the best defense he's faced all year.
Minnesota Vikings CB Patrick Peterson shared his reaction to seeing Kirk Cousins' game-ending fourth-down pass vs. the New York Giants.
The 49ers have had two more days of rest than the Cowboys, who playing the game on a short week after the Monday victory against the Buccaneers.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could force his way out of town this offseason. What teams make sense for the four-time MVP? Lets take a look.
In our first Bears free-agency primer, we look at potential targets at defensive tackle, offensive tackle, and interior offensive line.
The MMQB's Albert Breer shares what he's heard about how Bill O'Brien's interview went with the Patriots for their vacant offensive coordinator position.
Mac Jones rarely posts on social media, but when he did, Patriots players came rallying.
With eight teams remaining heading into the NFL divisional round, lets rank the wide receiver duos who could cause the most damage.
The Patriots' offseason is in full swing, which means it's time to look ahead to the NFL Draft. Phil Perry fires up his first mock draft, which features New England addressing a big need at No. 14.