Thaddeus Moss‘ cut block that injured No. 5 overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux has sparked debate. Was it “dirty?” Even former NFL players can’t seem to agree, arguing about the block on social media.

The one certainty is: It was a legal block by the Bengals tight end. He was not flagged. He will not be fined.

The NFL’s rulebook prohibits blocks below the waist with a few exceptions, including, “by players of either team during a scrimmage down prior to a change of possession unless the contact occurs in the tight end box.” The tight end box is defined as the area 2 yards outside of the normal tackle position and extends 5 yards on either side of the line of scrimmage.

Giants coach Brian Daboll acknowledged Thibodeaux’s block was within the rules and something his team also does.

“We’ll that’s the rules,” Daboll said after Sunday’s game. “If they allow it. . . . We do it as well with tight ends and full backs going back to the line of scrimmage. So, (you’ve) got to do a good job of playing it. It’s a tough block. But whatever the rules are, those are the rules.”

It looked worse than it turned out as Thibodeaux sprained his MCL and has a chance to return in time for the season opener.

Thibodeaux did not appear to see the block quickly enough or react to it with his hands, leaving him in an awkward position. He took the hit in his lower legs.

Daboll was asked about the block again Monday.

“Yeah those are tough blocks, the blocks that are coming from across the line of scrimmage within the tackle box,” Daboll said. You’ve got to see it, and then you’ve got to do a great job of trying to play it with your hands. It’s unfortunate that KT went down, but that’s part of the game.”

Brian Daboll on Thaddeus Moss’ low block: It’s a tough block, but that’s the rules originally appeared on Pro Football Talk