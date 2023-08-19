Brian Daboll talks up rookie Jalin Hyatt's 'next play mentality' scoring TD after drop | Giants Post Game

In this Giants post game news conference, head coach Brian Daboll didn't necessarily have a fixed number of snaps for starting QB Daniel Jones but the ten-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to start the game was more than enough for Daboll. He praised rookie Jalin Hyatt's "next play mentality", catching a TD pass after a bad drop on the previous play. Daboll also touched on the comeback of veteran Sterling Shepard and is happy with his progress after last year's torn Achilles.