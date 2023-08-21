Brian Daboll has talked with 'close friend' Rob Gronkowski, but Giants fans shouldn't 'read too much into that'

eb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Former NFL player Rob Gronkowski looks on before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium. / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Gronkowski, a four-time Super Bowl champion and arguably one of the most dominant tight ends in NFL history, raised some eye brows last week when he told Kay Adams that Brian Daboll has the “best chance” of any current head coach to lure him out of retirement.

But according to Daboll, who was Gronkowski’s position coach in New England from 2013-16, Giants fans shouldn’t expect to see the future Hall of Famer in blue any time soon.

“Well, I’m close with Rob,” Daboll said on Monday morning. “I have a lot of respect and admiration. I coached him for four years. He’s a good friend. We’ve talked – I’m not saying we’ve about [him joining the Giants], but he’s a close friend. When you coach someone for four years and he’s a very productive player for you and really a good person, we’re from the same town, so I wouldn’t read too much into that.”

Just 34 years old, Gronkowski ending his retirement and returning to an NFL field is certainly a possibility, considering he’s already done it once before. After "retiring" and sitting out the 2019 season, Gronkowski returned for two more seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wining another Super Bowl ring with Tom Brady in 2020.

“Brian Daboll wants me on his roster, I know it,” Gronkowski told Adams with a laugh last week. “I love to pretend that I could still play, it makes me feel good.”

Over the course of his 11 pro seasons, Gronkowski racked up 9,286 receiving yards and 92 touchdowns, adding 1,389 yards and 15 touchdowns in the playoffs. With Daboll as his tight ends coach from 2013-16, he caught 218 passes for 3,432 yards and 30 touchdowns in just 45 games.

“He can’t get me out of retirement, but he has the best chance to get me out of retirement,” Gronkowski said.

Of course, the Giants already upgraded their tight ends group in a huge way this offseason, acquiring Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders.

But if you ask Gronk, having two star tight ends makes an offense “unstoppable.”

“That would be pretty wild,” Gronkowski said of playing with Waller. “I always believe that having two tight ends, it makes the defense have the most difficult times. If you have two tight ends, I think that can make an offense unstoppable.”