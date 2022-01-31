Brian Daboll shares positive message to Giants fans: 'Looking forward to building a contender'

HOLD FOR HIRING: Brian Daboll treated image with Giants swap

The Giants will officially introduce Brian Daboll as the team's new head coach on Monday during a news conference at 10 a.m., but the 46-year-old was excited to share a message beforehand with fans.



"Hey Giants fans, this is Brian Daboll, your new head football coach here at the New York Giants," Daboll said in a video posted on Sunday. "Can't tell you how excited I am to get started. Looking forward to building a contender, both on and off the field. Got a lot of work to do, but we're going to roll up our sleeves and get after it as soon as we can."



Daboll spent the last four seasons as the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator, helping the franchise turn things around and develop star QB Josh Allen. His experience in Buffalo should give Giants fans hope that Daboll can help Daniel Jones improve and take a step forward next season.

Former Bills assistant GM and new Giants GM Joe Schoen wasted no time in hiring Daboll, as the two built a strong connection in Buffalo.



Daboll and Schoen will have plenty of options to select two players in the 2022 NFL Draft that could help either side of the ball, as the Giants own two Top 10 picks. They'll be selecting at No. 5 and No. 7 overall, baring any trades, thanks to their deal last season with the Chicago Bears.

The Giants have lost at least 10 games in five straight seasons, seven of eight, and have made the playoffs just once in the last decade. Daboll is the fifth head coach in the last eight years, as the franchise as struggled to find the right leader since Tom Coughlin departed after the 2015 season.