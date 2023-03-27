Brian Daboll explains how Daniel Jones has grown into Giants' offensive system
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll shares how Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has grown into the team's offensive system.
At this point in the offseason, the Colts are widely expected to be in the quarterback market at the top of the draft. Indianapolis has the No. 4 overall pick behind the Panthers, Texans, and Cardinals. So, they’re likely to have the third choice of QBs on the board — unless Arizona trades out of [more]
Vanderbilt baseball is off to its best SEC start since 1972 after a sweep of Mississippi State.
The Dolphins displayed their level of commitment to Tua Tagovailoa by announcing that they’ve picked up the quarterback’s fifth-year option earlier this month. As the offseason continues, head coach Mike McDaniel said over the weekend that Tagovailoa is doing well after finishing the season in the concussion protocol. “He’s doing great,” McDaniel told NFL Media’s [more]
Gareth Southgate hailed "ruthless" Bukayo Saka as the England forward's breathtaking goal inspired a 2-0 win against Ukraine that maintained his side's perfect start to their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign on Sunday.Dismissing Ukraine in business-like fashion ensured the positive mood will continue while England wait to resume their qualifying campaign against Malta and North Macedonia in June.
Will Levis has as strong of an arm and as powerful of a running style as can be found in a quarterback prospect, but he comes with plenty of risk.
Mike Martz doesn't think Trey Lance is the 49ers' answer under center -- yet.
The former NFL defensive back said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ contract is why Lamar Jackson can’t get a deal with the Baltimore Ravens.
If you ask former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi, Bill Belichick made an important miscalculation last year that set the stage for a disappointing 2022 campaign.
As the Colts search for a quarterback, a 26-year-old MVP might be available. A look at the pros, cons and likelihood of acquiring Lamar Jackson.
In the latest Eagles mock draft roundup, analysts remembered the Eagles like to build through the trenches. By Dave Zangaro
Jackson tweeted that the Ravens haven't "been interested in meeting my value."
Sam Burns routed Cam Young in the finals of the Match Play, earning his fifth career PGA Tour title and $3.5 million.
“I think it just revealed a layer of her character, of what she deems most important, and that’s always the kids.”
A year ago, the Steelers had no idea who would be the heir apparent to Ben Roethlisberger. They signed Mitch Trubisky as a bridge quarterback with a plan to develop whomever they drafted. But Kenny Pickett, the 20th overall selection, ended up starting 12 games. After eight months of practices and 13 game appearances, Steelers [more]
Bijan Robinson is one of the most exciting players in the 2023 NFL Draft and would be a force alongside Justin Fields.
The Browns added to the weapons around quarterback Deshaun Watson with a couple of moves last week, but Andrew Berry doesn't feels they're done yet.
The Carolina Panthers have a done a strong job of giving themselves flexibility in the 2023 NFL Draft by signing notable veterans in free agency.
Ricky Barnes, 42, came into the week ranked 1,506 in the world and placed seventh, earning a spot in next week's Valero Texas Open.
'He called me out my name. So I just had to make sure I looked him eye to eye and see if he’d say it to my face.'
As the NFL offseason rolls along, data compiled appears to show the 49ers having a more favorable schedule in 2023.