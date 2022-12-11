Brian Daboll on Saquon Barkley's playing status vs. Eagles
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll talks running back Saquon Barkley's injury status, Week 14 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll talks running back Saquon Barkley's injury status, Week 14 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
2023 Heisman Candidates: Very, very early, who are the top candidates to watch out for next year?
5 best NFL predictions and picks against the spread and point totals for the Week 14 games.
The Eagles and Giants are just under an hour away from kicking off their first matchup of the season and the NFL expert picks are in just in case you missed them
New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the game on Sunday, December 11
Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the game on Sunday, December 11
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the game on Sunday, December 11
Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the game on Sunday, December 11
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the game on Sunday, December 11
49ers general manager John Lynch spoke about what the team's scouts liked about Brock Purdy at Iowa State.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was fined by the NFL for his actions during the team's Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 14 including Dolphins at Chargers, Eagles at Giants, Vikings at Lions, Jets at Bills
The foul occurred when Metcalf head-butted his estranged son, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
Saturday's win over the Boston Celtics wasn't merely game No. 27 in an 82-game regular season. It meant more than that. Well, at least to the defending-champion Warriors.
This is what the pundits are saying about the Chiefs heading into Sunday’s game.
Former Celtics great Paul Silas reportedly died on Sunday at the age of 79. He played four seasons in Boston and won two championships.
Everything you need to know heading into Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers
Free Press sports writers give their predictions for the Detroit Lions' game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m., Fox):
He joins a position of need for the Chiefs, who have struggled getting consistent production next to All-Pro candidate Chris Jones.
Who win's Sunday's Week 14 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers?
Caleb Williams brought his USC offensive linemen to New York City to experience the Heisman Trophy ceremony.