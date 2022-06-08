Brian Daboll: Saquon Barkley “impressive,” glad he’s on our team

Giants running back Saquon Barkley said earlier this offseason that he is tired of “the BS that is said about me” before pivoting to say that he hopes to “prove to this organization that the player they drafted is still there.”

It’s not clear what Barkley objects to about the way people talk about him, but he’d have no need to prove anything to the Giants or anyone else if not for how things have played out with his health and production. He missed all but two games in 2020 because of a torn ACL and then returned to average 3.7 yards per rush in his 13 appearances during the 2021 season.

While there was some chatter about the Giants looking to trade him off of those two seasons, the team held onto the second overall pick from the 2018 draft and he remains a central piece of their offensive plans this season. On Wednesday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll suggested that Barkley’s efforts have been well received so far this offseason. He called the running back “impressive” and said he’s “glad” that Barkley’s on the roster.

“He’s been good. He’s been able to do everything we’ve asked him to do. . . . The routes we’re asking him to run, his quickness, his ability to get in and out of breaks, his long speed. It’s all good,” Daboll said, via SNY.

If Barkley can return to the production and availability of his first NFL seasons, the Giants will have a decision to make about re-signing him for the 2023 season and beyond. It appears he’ll be getting every opportunity to show that he can do those things this fall.

